In the last several weeks the Coronavirus has been at the top of the news with stock markets and travel being negatively impacted.
Worldwide the Coronavirus is having an effect on worldwide travel and worldwide travel planning. Some countries are limiting travel to and fro.
The tourism industry in Alabama will be working closely with state agencies to help educate and inform the traveling public coming from outside Alabama and travelers within the state. It is our goal to be honest and informative without alarming people unnecessarily. As an industry we will be given talking points from our elected officials and state agencies to help deliver information that is truthful and helpful.
As a whole, the travel industry can be especially hard hit, if potential visitors become afraid to travel or if tourism destinations are closed temporarily due to health concerns.
Most of the early impact on travel will be international, via air travel. DeKalb County is one of four Brand USA members in our state. Brand USA promotes tourism to 18 countries. We receive many international travelers; mostly due to Little River Canyon National Preserve International travelers who enjoy our National Park Service properties while in the United States. Most of ours fly to Atlanta and rent cars to travel to key locations within a couple hundred mile radius of Atlanta.
Unlike most of our major cities where many of their visitors arrive by air, ours are typically traveling by car. Thirty five percent of our visitors to DeKalb are from somewhere else in the state. Sixty-five percent are from out-of-state, or country. If a visitor travels outside of their own county and they spend the night in any lodging facility, they are considered tourists.
Last year individuals and families meeting that definition spent almost $90 million as tourists in DeKalb County. These dollars do not include the thousands of day trippers that come here to enjoy our area but go home without spending the night.
As you can imagine any significant increase in the Coronavirus or fears about it can lead to a significant decrease in travel. This would seriously impact the economy of DeKalb, but would impact the economy nationwide and worldwide.
Tourism is the second largest industry in Alabama, behind agriculture, which includes forest products. The same is true nationwide as tourism is one of our nation’s largest revenue streams and one of the largest employers.
Hopefully in the coming weeks as spring arrives we will have learned more about the virus and have a better understanding of how to treat, manage and educate the public about the symptoms, treatments and strategies to work with it without major impact on the economy and on people’s desires to travel.
— John Dersham is the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.