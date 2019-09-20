We are a progressive organization, Promoting Tourism & Travel and encouraging Economic Development. We are working to present a greater awareness of our region’s natural scenic attractions, businesses and unique accommodations. Join us in partnership and help make DeKalb County and Lookout Mountain Alabama the best place to live, work, play and visit.
Mission Statement
• To perpetuate economic growth and development through tourism.
• To promote, advertise and publicize natural, historic and man-made attractions.
• To serve in cooperation with state, county and city governments to promote tourism.
• To work with our local Chamber of Commerce, Fort Payne Main Street, schools and colleges to encourage and develop long lasting educational and promotional development of our industry.
• To belong to and work with other tourism organizations, regionally, state-wide and nationally to build relationships that educate and promote a healthy tourism industry.
• To provide outstanding marketing and promotional support to assist in the growth and development of our area.
DeKalb Tourism is the recognized and legislated organization promoting tourism in DeKalb County. We are a non-profit organization and are funded by county lodging tax, grants and city appropriations.
Here are ways that we work for you:
Tourist Information Center - We are open seven days a week to answer questions about our area, give directions and show guests places to go and things to do, where to eat and shop, historical locations, scenic attractions, lodging, parks etc. We promote your business verbally and by giving our customers your printed information. We send visitors to you when they are looking for your kind of business.
Official DeKalb County Visitor’s Guide – We print the single most distributed travel guide promoting DeKalb County. We give our visitor’s guides out in our information center, we mail them out from phone and internet requests, we distribute them at conventions and travel shows, welcome centers, mini markets, hotels, motels, state parks, and many other places all throughout the southeast.
Official County Tourism Website - Our website includes descriptions of tourism related businesses with a direct link to website, FaceBook and email, and lists phone numbers and addresses. We average 30,000 website visits a month and we are the primary resource worldwide for people needing travel information about our county. We also have links to online video’s and news articles. You can request to have your video or article reviewed for inclusion on our website.
Travel Writers - We work closely with travel writers and other news media to see that articles are regularly considered for publication in magazines and newspapers nationwide. We submit press releases to magazines, newspapers and radio stations to promote travel articles on places, events and businesses in DeKalb County.
State Affiliations - We network closely with the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association, The Alabama Tourism Department, Alabama Travel Council, Chambers and CVB organizations all across our state.
Here are additional ways we help you:
*Digital Marquee at one of Fort Payne’s busiest intersections
*FaceBook advertising and promotions
*Television advertising campaigns
*Radio Advertising
*Magazine and Newspaper Ads
*Digital ads on various tourism related websites and search engines.
* YouTube videos
*Presence as an exhibitor at state and regional travel shows
*Weekly newspaper Column to promote Tourism in DeKalb County
*Monthly Blog about the area
*Educational seminars
*Assistance with member ad campaigns
*Support local activities and festivals
*Provide general information about our county, our towns, municipal services, churches, history, maps and a host of general information for the community, for the traveler and for new residents.
Meet our staff. We are the people who are here to support you. Contact us seven days a week with questions or comments.
John Dersham Kayla Worthey
President/CEO Marketing Manager
Michele Wooden Avice Pearson
Administrative Assistant
Office Assistant
Office@tourdekalb.com 256.845.3957
We encourage you to view our website www.visitlookoutmountain.com, read our travel brochures, check out our social media sites, and come see our visitor’s center. Please make sure that your tourism related business is being represented in all ways we have available to you.
— John Dersham is president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
