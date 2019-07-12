The gardening season is in full swing. Flowers are blooming and gardeners are harvesting their bounty.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System has many great lawn and garden resources for homeowners. Whether a master of a bountiful garden or a budding landscape perfectionist, Alabama Extension specialists are full of information to help your garden grow.
Call The Master
Gardener Helpline
The Master Gardener (MG) helpline is a great resource. This toll-free helpline connects callers with a knowledgeable team of master gardeners who can help answer a wide array of gardening questions.
Kerry Smith, the Alabama Master Gardeners program coordinator, said the program is used to expand the outreach mission of Extension. Volunteers from MG groups around the state work the phones answering questions—running the gamut from vegetable gardens to lawns and trees.
“The helpline has been in existence since 2006, as a statewide effort,” Smith said. “We average about 20,000 calls to the helpline annually. The agents train these volunteers to expect the unexpected.”
Lori Wheeler is County Extension Coordinator.
