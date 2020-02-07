Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%.

Tomorrow

Rain and snow tapering off in the morning. Decreasing cloudiness in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.