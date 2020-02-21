Welcome to Alabama—where the weather is always in a state of confusion. It may be warm during the day, but take advantage of the waning days of winter and cozy up at night with a warm bowl of soup. These soup recipes are sure to warm you from the inside out.
Quick Potato Soup
3 cups skim milk
1 cup instant potato flakes
2 tablespoons corn-oil margarine
1 tablespoon instant onion flakes
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon celery seed
1/8 teaspoon black pepper or to taste
Directions
Pour milk in a heavy saucepan and heat over medium heat. DO NOT BOIL. When milk is hot, add remaining ingredients and stir until well blended. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
Makes 4 servings. One serving: ¾ cup
Quick Corn Chowder
1 tablespoon corn-oil margarine
½ cup sliced onion
1, 10 ¾ ounce can cream of mushroom soup
2 cups of whole kernel corn
4 cups skim milk
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
Directions
Melt margarine in a saucepan. Add onion and cook over medium heat until tender and very light brown, stirring as it cooks. Add soup corn and milk. Season with salt and pepper and stir until well blended. Heat mixture over medium heat until it simmers, stirring constantly. Lower heat and simmer 15 minutes. Serve hot.
Makes 8 servings. One serving: ¾ cup
Lori Wheeler is the DeKalb County Extension Coordinator.
