The Alabama 4-H Foundation recently awarded thirty-five scholarships to 4-H high school seniors. Scholarships for $1000 were presented at a recognition and awards program following 4-H Competitive Events Day at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana.

The scholarships can be used for any post-secondary education during the 2019–2020 academic year.

“The Alabama 4-H Foundation is committed to seeing young people succeed, and there is no better way to display this kind of commitment than through scholarship support,” said Seth Tuttle, development officer for the Alabama 4-H Foundation. “We’re honored to have awarded 35 scholarships to 4-H’ers from all across our great state. It is our goal to help these young people continue on their life journey and represent the values of Alabama 4-H.”

Applications were accepted online through March 1, 2019. As part of the application process, students were required to submit a resume, a letter of recommendation and also their 4-H story titled “How Alabama 4-H Has Changed My Life.”

Scholarship Recipients

The following 4-H members were awarded the Alabama 4-H

Foundation

Scholarship:

Morgan Anderson, Mobile County

Hannah Boykin, Clarke County

Fernandus Brown, Jefferson County

Anna Choat, Lauderdale County

Timothy Cleveland, Etowah County

Rebecca Dean, Lee County

Brandon Dix, Russell County

Logan Edmonds, Marshall County

Sara Beth Graves, Jefferson County

Christina Green, Coffee County

Gabriel Hamm, Henry County

Chloe Harrell, Coosa County

Bronson House, Calhoun County

Brooklyn House, Calhoun County

Abraham Humphrey, Marion County

Tabitha Jarvis, DeKalb County

Taylor Keel, Houston County

Erin Key, Lauderdale County

William Lee, Covington County

Raegan Lindsey, Cullman County

Dalton Maddox, Elmore County

Jordan Melson, Morgan County

Justin Mitchell, Lauderdale County

Zully Montero, Dallas County

Jamie Moore, Marengo County

Aidan Paul, Shelby County

Leah Ray, Tuscaloosa County

Madison Richter, Limestone County

John Rogers, Cherokee County

Jayden Siggers, Tallapoosa County

Keatrice Streeter, Bullock County

Destiny Walker, Winston County

Baylee Wiggins, Mobile County

Laura Grace Wilson, Clark County

Will Yates, Marengo County

“These young people represent the best of Alabama and 4-H,” said Molly Gregg, assistant director of Alabama 4-H. “They are positive forces for their communities and our world.”

About Alabama 4-H

For more than 100 years, Alabama 4-H has been helping young people develop into resourceful citizens and responsible leaders. Alabama 4-H is part of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and uses regional Extension agents as well as community volunteers, corporate partners, alumni and parents to deliver youth development programs in all 67 counties.

Today, Alabama 4-H engages with more than 178,000 youth. It seeks to empower them with the skills to lead their communities and also grow into future leaders.

For more information, visit www.alabama4h.com.

Lori Wheeler is County Extension Coordinator.

