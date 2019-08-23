The Alabama 4-H Foundation recently awarded thirty-five scholarships to 4-H high school seniors. Scholarships for $1000 were presented at a recognition and awards program following 4-H Competitive Events Day at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana.
The scholarships can be used for any post-secondary education during the 2019–2020 academic year.
“The Alabama 4-H Foundation is committed to seeing young people succeed, and there is no better way to display this kind of commitment than through scholarship support,” said Seth Tuttle, development officer for the Alabama 4-H Foundation. “We’re honored to have awarded 35 scholarships to 4-H’ers from all across our great state. It is our goal to help these young people continue on their life journey and represent the values of Alabama 4-H.”
Applications were accepted online through March 1, 2019. As part of the application process, students were required to submit a resume, a letter of recommendation and also their 4-H story titled “How Alabama 4-H Has Changed My Life.”
Scholarship Recipients
The following 4-H members were awarded the Alabama 4-H
Foundation
Scholarship:
Morgan Anderson, Mobile County
Hannah Boykin, Clarke County
Fernandus Brown, Jefferson County
Anna Choat, Lauderdale County
Timothy Cleveland, Etowah County
Rebecca Dean, Lee County
Brandon Dix, Russell County
Logan Edmonds, Marshall County
Sara Beth Graves, Jefferson County
Christina Green, Coffee County
Gabriel Hamm, Henry County
Chloe Harrell, Coosa County
Bronson House, Calhoun County
Brooklyn House, Calhoun County
Abraham Humphrey, Marion County
Tabitha Jarvis, DeKalb County
Taylor Keel, Houston County
Erin Key, Lauderdale County
William Lee, Covington County
Raegan Lindsey, Cullman County
Dalton Maddox, Elmore County
Jordan Melson, Morgan County
Justin Mitchell, Lauderdale County
Zully Montero, Dallas County
Jamie Moore, Marengo County
Aidan Paul, Shelby County
Leah Ray, Tuscaloosa County
Madison Richter, Limestone County
John Rogers, Cherokee County
Jayden Siggers, Tallapoosa County
Keatrice Streeter, Bullock County
Destiny Walker, Winston County
Baylee Wiggins, Mobile County
Laura Grace Wilson, Clark County
Will Yates, Marengo County
“These young people represent the best of Alabama and 4-H,” said Molly Gregg, assistant director of Alabama 4-H. “They are positive forces for their communities and our world.”
About Alabama 4-H
For more than 100 years, Alabama 4-H has been helping young people develop into resourceful citizens and responsible leaders. Alabama 4-H is part of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and uses regional Extension agents as well as community volunteers, corporate partners, alumni and parents to deliver youth development programs in all 67 counties.
Today, Alabama 4-H engages with more than 178,000 youth. It seeks to empower them with the skills to lead their communities and also grow into future leaders.
For more information, visit www.alabama4h.com.
Lori Wheeler is County Extension Coordinator.
