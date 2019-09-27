Childhood obesity has been a growing concern for the last 10 years. A child is diagnosed as obese when their weight is over the 95 percentile for age and height. Nationally, the childhood obesity rate for children 10 to 17 years old is 15.8 percent.
According to recent research, the obesity rate is highest among Hispanic (25.8 percent) and African American (22 percent) youth. Alabama ranks ninth in the nation for childhood obesity among children 10 to 17 years old at 18.2 percent.
Today, children and parents live in a fast-paced environment with a grab-and-go lifestyle that places less emphasis on healthy eating and physical activity. Unfortunately, inactivity and diets high in fat, sugar and sodium lead to unfavorable health reports.
An inactive lifestyle consists of watching television, playing on electronic devices and selecting unhealthy food options at restaurants and for snacks. The result of these lifestyles is excessive weight gain and higher incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. The health and safety of children and teens are just as important as their growth process.
Strategies
Highlighting strategies this month for youth, parents, and health educators will help to combat childhood obesity. Here are some popular and effective strategies that families can do together.
Plan family meals and make a grocery list. MyPlate is a handy tool that shows the five food groups that are important in building a healthy diet. It helps families to select a variety of healthy food options and serves as a portion guide. MyPlate shows individuals what their plate should look like for each meal. Visit the ChooseMyPlate website for more information.
Avoid grocery shopping when hungry. Shopping with an appetite increases the selection of unhealthy quick meals and/or snacks.
Prepare meals and snacks at home. Meal preparation and cooking at home will help to track product ingredients and amounts. Preparing meals at home will also enable families to use healthier cooking methods such as baking, boiling, or steaming food.
Watch what you eat. Try to control portion sizes and eat in moderation.
Engage in physical activity. Create family fitness challenges. Walk and talk after meals or play games. It’s important to balance eating with physical activity to ensure that family members burn extra calories.
Lori Wheeler is County Extension Coordinator.
