Good Morning Fort Payne, Alabama from Fort Payne Main Street. It is another wonderful and blessed Saturday. We have a lot to look forward to this coming week and next Saturday.
As we do on every single Saturday morning this time of year, we have our outstanding and amazing Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market with wonderful produce at peak season. These seasonal treats will be gone before we know it, so please do not miss out! The Farmers Market is located at the corner of Hwy 11 and 35, next to the city park and across from the historic Coal and Iron Building. The hours are Saturdays from 7 am until 12 pm and Mondays from 3 pm until 6 pm.
Please make plans to spend next Saturday, August 3, 2019 downtown. We will start off with our Second Annual Pete the Cat Day from 9 am until 12 pm at the DeKalb Theatre. We are fortunate again this year, to have our very own James Dean join us for this fun event. It will be groovy! There will be Pete the Cat cartoon showing, story reading by our Story Lady, art activities and a Pete the Cat coloring table. Stop by and meet the Pete the Cat Character. It will be a great photo opportunity so bring your phone or camera.
Due to time constraints there will be a limited number of free tickets to get one item per person signed by James Dean. Pete the Cat items such as books, prints, and wristbands will be available for purchase in the lobby. Pete the Cat t-shirts will be available for purchase next door at the Chamber of Commerce. The T-shirt sales benefit the art program at our local schools. Your support is always appreciated. For complete details, please visit the Facebook pages of Fort Payne Main Street or Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free. Cool.
Later in the day we will celebrate our rich Latino culture with an exciting Latino Festival at the Rotary Pavilion from 5 pm until 9 pm. This will be a fun time to celebrate our wonderful and culturally diverse community. There will be a Latino band with great music as well as delicious food, beverages, fun, and more! Admission will be $5 per adult and $1 per child. This event is going to be so much fun. See you Saturday downtown.
— Tim Harris is executive director of Fort Payne Main Street.
