Good Saturday morning, my Fort Payne family, from Fort Payne Main Street. I hope everyone had a great, extended, long, hot summer. I, for one, am ready for cool weather and changing leaves and the beauty that it brings. We are so very blessed to be living in an area that the beauty is literally in our backyard. I would urge everyone to get out soon to Lookout Mountain for an afternoon of touring Little River Canyon National Preserve, DeSoto Falls, DeSoto State Park, Mentone and all of the surrounding area.
I am telling you, folks, it does not get any better than this. We have tourists literally from all over the world that travel to our majestic part of North Alabama to see this one of a kind creation in person. I always say no matter how many times I do take a small tour; it is like seeing it for the first time. I have to admit, with the business of life, I do not get to go out to see it as much as I would like to. I will have to amend that and take a Sunday afternoon to do a tour.
I want to say thanks to all of our farmers, baked goods and fried pie vendors for a great year at our Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market. It is with great sadness to tell you guys that the farmers market has come to an end for the season and I am already missing real tomatoes. Take heart, though, we will be back with the fifth season of our Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market, at the same location directly across from the Coal & Iron building, next spring. This has turned out to be a great location for our vendors and customers. I want to say thanks to the City of Fort Payne for allowing us to set up shop there. It is a great service to our community.
It is unbelievable that the Christmas season is upon us. Christmas is a little over 50 days away. We will begin to see all the changes to our little winter wonderland town. You can kick off the festive fun by attending the local merchant Holiday Open Houses this weekend. Come out and shop. Invest in your Fort Payne Main Street community by shopping local, eating local and being part of the local fun.
— Tim Harris is executive director of Fort Payne Main Street.
