Good morning my Fort Payne family and friends from Fort Payne Main Street.
Let's look back at the weekend that was Boom Days 14 and all of the fun and festivities.
Maurey Roberts and the entire Boom Days committee did an outstanding job of putting together another great one. The committee for this event is always trying to make it more cost-effective, efficient and family- friendly. That is not always an easy job, but they spend many hours working and meeting to make it the award-winning yearly event that it has become.
I really enjoyed Grammy Award-winner Diamond Rio this year to close out the night to a huge crowd, but I also enjoyed all of the local talent that was showcased Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading up to Diamond Rio. The talent that Fort Payne, and the surrounding area, has produced is really quite amazing.
Just for your information– if you have time, be sure to check out the newest Ken Burns special that is currently showing on Alabama Public Television. This one is all about the history of country music and its humble beginning. This is one of Mr. Burns best efforts and I have seen them all.
Speaking of country music, Fort Payne Main Street and the SAM foundation are planning a very special event coming this December. This is just a tease, so stay tuned to social media and The Times-Journal for an upcoming announcement. You guys are going to love it.
Fort Payne Main Street is about to have a new eating, drinking, music establishment right in the middle of downtown. We are very excited that F.C. Weiss pub and eatery is within a few weeks of opening for business. This will be their second location; they already have one in Centre, Alabama. Check out their Facebook page and follow them on Instagram. We started communicating with the owners of F.C. Weiss more than two years ago to help them find a location in Fort Payne. It has taken some time for this to happen, but I am positive it will be well worth the wait.
Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market is about to go into our last month providing some of the best fruits, vegetables and baked goods around. Saturday mornings at 7 until noon and Monday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Marker it located next to the city park. Come enjoy what Fort Payne Main Street has to offer.
— Tim Harris is executive director of Fort Payne Main Street.
