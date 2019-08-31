Good morning, Fort Payne Main Street family and friends. What a beautiful morning it is. Why you ask? Well, because it is opening weekend of college football, and no matter who your favorite team is, it is a great time to be alive here in the great state of Alabama.
High school football is well under way and I still love and have great memories about Friday night lights and the playing at Fort Payne’s Athletic Field. It was so much fun to take the bus through town with a police escort, but let’s move on to now.
I have to admit; I absolutely love the change of seasons. It’s close to time for fall nights and camp fires. Camping out with good friends is about as cheap a fun entertainment as you can find, and I still love doing this as much as I did when I was young. The opportunities to find a great place to take in the great outdoors here in our part of the world is abundant. So, if you have never camped out, give it a try. I promise you will love it.
I spent three days in Decatur last week along with Steve Malcom attending our annual Alabama Main Street labs, which included topical meetings, great fellowship with other Main Street directors, and a great evening awards banquet that included Fort Payne Main Street winning two awards. Our own Steve Malcom won the Community Hero Award and we also won one for our Pete the Cat festival. We also enjoyed great speakers who shared valuable information about how to grow our local Main Street. This continuing education is extremely important for a continued healthy Main Street.
Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market is still open for some of the finest fruits, vegetables, fried pies and tasty baked treats. Our market hours are Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. and Monday afternoons from 3 to 6. We are located next to the Fort Payne City Park right across the street from The Coal & Iron Building.
Fort Payne Boom Day is Sept. 21 and this looks like a good one that our Boom Days committee has put together. This year it has really turned into a great weekend of local talent of which Fort Payne has an abundance. The headlining act is Diamond Rio which promises a great night of classic tunes. Fort Payne Main Street is a special place to live and work.
— Tim Harris is executive director of Fort Payne Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.