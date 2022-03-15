Over Half Pound of Marijuana, 15 grams of Meth seized in Kilpatrick

A Rainbow City man is currently in the DeKalb County Detention Center after being arrested with a large amount of marijuana and methamphetamine in Kilpatrick Tuesday night.
At approximately 8:30 pm, a DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Agent conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highways 168 and 68. During the course of the stop, it was found that one of the subjects had outstanding warrants.
Dementrius Lavon Terry, 37 of Rainbow City, was also found to be in possession of approximately 248 grams of marijuana at the time of his arrest. Terry was arrested on a charge of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and the existing warrant for Failure to Appear.
After arriving at the DeKalb County Detention Center, Terry was found to be in possession of 15 grams of methamphetamine and 14 additional grams of marijuana. The subject received additional charges of Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
The DeKalb County Narcotics Unit assisted with the case. Terry remains in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $22,078 bond.
"I'm glad we were able to stop this subject from bringing this into the county. That's why we have these specialized units. One good traffic stop can put a drug dealer out of business," said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
"These guys have a real passion for what they do, and don't mind putting in late hours to put these guys out of business and in our jail. God Bless!" he said.
