Crossville educator's 'big heart' wins award

The World's Finest Chocolate presented Crossville Middle School educator Jon Bales with the $2K Giveaway for Outstanding Educator on Feb. 3, 2022.
Bales was nominated for the contest held on the World's Finest Chocolate Facebook page. He received the most votes and more than 1.4K likes.
The World's Finest Chocolate awarded Bales $1,000 for his classroom and $1,000 for the schools' general fund.
WFC Sales Representative Julie O'Rourke said Bales “had an amazing voter turnout."
"He was going up against some really big cities in Louisiana and Texas with other extraordinary educators, but Jon Bales of Crossville Middle School won the show," she said. "I know he has a beautiful story and heart. We are so proud of him."
Bales was described by his peers as “well known and loved among his colleagues and students.” In addition to his regular classroom duties, he also takes on extra school responsibilities, like leading the school's fundraising chocolate sale, which kicks off the first week of February.
Bales is also an advocate for juvenile cancer patients, sharing his family's cancer journey with his son.
When asked what he's going to do with his winnings, Bales said, "I'm going to donate my money to the school so we can buy a new laminator. That order has already been placed through Berry and Dunn."
O'Rourke said Bales was the first winner to donate his classroom monetary award to his school.
In addition to the cash prizes, all voters of Bales' were entered into a raffle to win a five-lb World's Finest Chocolate bar.
O'Rourke announced Brandi Lyles as the raffle winner, presenting her with a five-pound chocolate bar during Thursday's celebration.
The following is an insert from Bales' contest nomination and why he should be considered for the prize:
"Mr. Bales has a deep heartfelt passion for children and their families that must deal with all forms of childhood cancer. I have listened to him talk about his desire to make sure the parents of students have support, not just the child. During one particular event for childhood cancer, I watched as tears streamed down his face. Most men cannot show this type of compassion in public. He is a true superhero for a lot of children and parents.
Jon is an excellent classroom teacher who does ensure that all students excel above their abilities. Mr. Bales requests that all special needs, below grade level, and just those who need a little extra love be placed in his homeroom. I watch him lift their spirits up daily, by whatever means necessary. He is so awesome at this one particular skill. Whatever the students need to reach their goals is provided by Mr. Bales, even if he must use his own money. He is completely deserving of this honor. I for one am a better person, mother, and teacher just by being at Crossville Middle School with Jon Bales."
The full nomination posting can be found at https://www.facebook.com/WorldsFinestChocolate/photos/5335160323166644
