Kristine Kilgo named DeKalb HCL’s ‘Woman of the Year’

The DeKalb County Homemakers & Community Leaders met in February 2022 for their annual Awards Day Celebration and elected their Woman of the Year, Kristine Kilgo.
Each of the seven clubs -- Crossville, Geraldine, Ider, Joyful Hearts, Lookout Mountain, Portersville and Tenbroeck -- are recognized for their achievements throughout the year.
The HCL clubs in DeKalb County have been active for over 100 years and represent many hours of teaching, donating and doing whatever they can to better their communities.
According to media coordinator Carolyn Wooten, this years nominees were: Crossville club - Kristine Kilgo, Geraldine club - Azalia Grubbs, Ider Club - Robin Wooten Thompson and Lookout Mountain - Amber Mitchell.
Kilgo joined the Crossville HCL club six years ago and has become a vital part of the club with all their activities such as fund raising, educating and demonstrating their skills.
She was married to Samuel L. Kilgo for many years and has four children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
She grew up in Iowa and Texas. There she worked as a medic with a fire and rescue station. She was certified as a firefighter with airplane rescue at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas.
Kilgo worked 12 years in the medical field. In 1985, she moved with her family to Alabama and spent many volunteer hours working with the Crossville Rescue Squad. She received an award for EMT of Northeast AL. Then she worked in a doctor’s office for 15 years.
She owned and operated an antique shop during these years also.
Later she worked in the auto parts business for 12 years. Retiring in 2016, she became a member of the Boaz Arts & Crafts Club for six years.
Kilgo demonstrates her skills to others teaching craft classes. She is a talented artist and displays her art at an antique shop locally. She also is a writer and participates in her church by painting scenes for the children’s puppet shows and painted their baptistery.
She also taught Sunday School and Junior Church for 39 years. She plays the organ and accordion for church meetings.
Kilgo has donated over 1,500 hours of her time to nursing homes and elderly neighbors who were in need.
