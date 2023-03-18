A head-on collision occurred at 5:25 a.m. on March 16, on Union Grove Road near Allen’s Crossroads, approximately three miles east of Morgan City, in Marshall County.
Jason L. West, 46, of Guntersville was fatally injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche that he was driving collided head-on with a 2001 Chevrolet C1500 driven by Brent A. Word, 33, of Crossville. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt.
