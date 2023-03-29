Two DeKalb men among four killed by drunk 18-wheeler driver in Tenn.

Two DeKalb County residents died after being struck by an 18-wheeler that veered onto the right shoulder while they were changing the left front tire on their Chevy Express van.
The truck, driven by an intoxicated driver, struck five men standing on the shoulder of Interstate 81 Southbound near exit 63 in Kingsport, Tenn., around 7 p.m. on March 26.
Jose Urbano Serrano Ramoes, 25, and a 17-year-old minor who is being left unidentified due to his age, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both victims were from Crossville.
Jesse James Delacruze, 49, of Fayetteville, Tenn., and a fourth unidentified victim also died from the results of the accident. Another 17-year-old victim from Gadsden sustained major injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The accident sparked an investigation that shut I-81 down and diverted traffic for hours.
The driver of the red Peterbuilt, 60-year-old Saul Carerra of New York City, is hospitalized in stable condition under police guard.
Upon release he will be jailed on four counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, reckless aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, DUI in a commercial vehicle and failure to exercise care.
He will be held on a $200,000 bond.
Kingsport is located approximately 94 miles northeast of Knoxville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.