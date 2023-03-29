Two DeKalb men among four killed by drunk 18-wheeler driver in Tenn.

Two DeKalb County residents died after being struck by an 18-wheeler that veered onto the right shoulder while they were changing the left front tire on their Chevy Express van.

The truck, driven by an intoxicated driver, struck five men standing on the shoulder of Interstate 81 Southbound near exit 63 in Kingsport, Tenn., around 7 p.m. on March 26.

