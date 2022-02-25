A single-vehicle crash at approximately 7:55 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, has claimed the life of a Crossville man.
Brandon Keith Davis, 28, was fatally injured when the 2003 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Davis, who was not utilizing a seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on DeKalb County 3 near Dekalb County 569, approximately eight miles east of Albertville, in DeKalb County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. They released information about the accident Friday afternoon.
