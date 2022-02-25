Today

Rain. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tonight

Rain. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tomorrow

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. High around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.