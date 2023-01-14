The DeKalb County Commission met on Jan. 10. The bulk of the meeting concerned purchasing equipment and personnel changes.
The commission approved the purchase of a truck for the Sheriff at a cost of $60,000.
Commissioners awarded a bid for two boom mowers to Chambers American Products at a cost of $176,550 each.
The commission accepted the resignation of Sgt. Dawson Bobo of the Sheriff’s Office.
David Stanley was hired as a full-time School Resource Officer at Crossville Schools, a position co-funded by the commission and the county schools board.
The commission approved three new hires at the jail: Nathan Palmer (replacing Cameron Maddox), Mitchell Smith (replacing Jessica Johnson) and Robert McArther (replacing Parker Perea).
The commission accepted Nancy Berdnal’s resignation as Tag Clerk. Gloria Aguilar was transferred from Reappraisal to take this position, and a repacement for her Reappraisal position was posted.
In other business, they:
• Approved a preliminary subdivision plat at the intersection of County roads 384 and 375;
• Approved four ARPA Water Project Expenditure Resolutions;
• Approved a resolution with Cadence Bank to finance Mack Trucks for 2023;
• Authorized a resolution for Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, set for Feb. 24-26; and
• Awarded a bid to KW Raines for a High Falls Trail Project (ADECA grant funded).
The next DeKalb County Commission Meeting will be Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. in the commission offices, located at 111 Grand Ave. SW in Fort Payne.
