During the month of January, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden reported 22 drug arrests.
“We are so grateful for officers with Rainsville, Crossville and Sylvania police departments, Pardons and Parole, and deputies, narcotics agents and K-9 units with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for always lending a helping hand whenever we need it,” Welden said. “We sure can’t do it without you all.”
On Jan. 1, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex in Rainsville by officers with Rainsville Police Department and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Jeremy Ivey, 48, of Rainsville was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance and two warrants for failure to appear.
On Jan. 4, officers with Ider Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 75, finding approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies assisted. Caleb Levon Black, 32, of Ider was charged with open container (alcohol) in a vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, obstructing government operations and two warrants for failure to appear.
On Jan. 5, agents with DeKalb County Narcotics Unit and the K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on County Road 169 finding approximately 13 fentanyl pills. Derek Allen Register, 32, of Higdon was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The same day, deputies conducted a traffic stop at Hwy 68 and County Road 28, finding the passenger to be in possession of prescription pain medication for which she didn’t have a prescription. Macey West, 23, of Crossville was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Jan. 7, narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on County Road 507 finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Brian Dalton, 61, of Rainsville was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Jan. 9, narcotics agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Frost Circle in Henagar. After a short pursuit, the driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, controlled pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Eric Charles McGee, 52 of Fyffe was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances (x2), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude police and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd. Tracey Lynn Stone, 42, of Rainsville was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, unlawful possession of controlled substance (x2) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Jan. 7, deputies spotted two vehicles pulled to the edge of the roadway on County Road 606 in Valley Head. As deputies pulled over to check on the individuals, both vehicles took off at a high rate of speed. After a short pursuit, both vehicles pulled into a residence on County Road 137 in Valley Head. Vanessa Gilliam, 41, of Valley Head was charged with attempt to elude, obstructing government operations, reckless endangerment and two warrants for failure to appear. The driver of the second vehicle ran off on foot, but was later apprehended. Joshua Keith Graf, 39, of Menlo, Ga., was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (x2), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, attempt to elude (x2) and reckless endangerment.
On Jan. 11, narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on County Road 381 finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Marty Ray Spence, 59, of Kilpatrick was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Jan. 13, officers with Sylvania Police Department checked on a vehicle parked at the Sylvania City Park. When officers ran the tag on the vehicle, it was found that the owner had active warrants with DCSO. After officers placed the owner under arrest, they found the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Ryan Neal Burt, 31, of Rainsville was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear.
On Jan. 16, deputies received a call of domestic violence on County Road 4. Methamphetamine was found in the residence. Ryan Heath Ward, 32, of Boaz was charged with domestic violence 3rd, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of controlled substance.
On Jan. 17, narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Bellview Road in Henagar. A K-9 Unit was called to the scene, finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Dennis Robert Wilson, 53, of Dutton was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A vehicle traveling with Wilson was also stopped, finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, as well as, the driver having active warrants with Fyffe PD and Scottsboro PD. James Tyler Wilson, 29, of Dutton was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance and a warrant for failure to appear.
Also on Jan. 17, narcotics agents responded to a tip of someone selling controlled substances from a residence on Short Street in Henagar. Approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine was found within the residence. Kenny Ladon Blalock, 56, of Henagar was charged with unlawful distribution of controlled substance and unlawful possession of Drug paraphernalia.
On Jan. 21, officers with Crossville PD spotted a vehicle on the side of the road with the driver door open, and no one in the vehicle. Officers soon found Rigoberto Marquez-Nieto, 43, of Pennsauken, N.J., who was the driver of the abandoned vehicle, at a residence on County Road 478, where he was not welcomed. Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. After Marquez-Nieto was brought to the DeKalb County Corrections Facility, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Marquez-Nieto was charged with criminal trespass 3rd, unlawful possession of Drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband 2nd and unlawful possession of controlled substance.
On Jan. 24, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 75 in Sylvania, finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Austin Gerald Winfree, 28, of Fort Payne was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of controlled substance.
On Jan. 25, narcotics agents responded to County Road 130 in Fort Payne to assist Pardons and Paroles with a home inspection. Terry Wayne Knight, 46, of Fort Payne was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Knight was charged with parole violation and unlawful possession of controlled substance.
Also on Jan. 25, deputies received a call about a man trying to get into vehicles on County Road 403 in the Grove Oak area. Once apprehended, Gregory Mark Bagwell, 60, of Grove Oak was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bagwell was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and 2 warrants for failure to appear.
On Jan. 26, deputies escorted Michael Logan Hall, 22, of Fort Payne to the DeKalb County Corrections Facility for Court Referral. Once there, Hall was found to be in possession of a THC vape and controlled substances. Hall was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and 2 warrants for failure to appear.
The same day, Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 68 in Dawson and found the driver to have active warrants, as well as being in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Veronica Nicole King, 35, of Langston was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of controlled substance.
On Jan. 29, deputies responded to Brandon Street in Sylvania on a call of a disturbance. Officers with Rainsville PD assisted deputies, finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence. Amber Lynn Horne, 20, of Sylvania was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd.
