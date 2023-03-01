During the month of January, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden reported 22 drug arrests.

“We are so grateful for officers with Rainsville, Crossville and Sylvania police departments, Pardons and Parole, and deputies, narcotics agents and K-9 units with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for always lending a helping hand whenever we need it,” Welden said. “We sure can’t do it without you all.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.