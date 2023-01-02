Crossville teen killed in New Year's Day car crash

A Crossville teen was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 17-year-old died at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 1 when the 2020 Dodge Charger the teen drove collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram, driven by Julian Garcia, 28, of Guntersville.
After the initial impact both vehicles left the roadway, struck a ditch and caught fire, said Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal.
The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Alabama 168 near the 15-mile-marker, approximately five miles east of Boaz.
No further information was available Monday as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
