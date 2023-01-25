JSU holds graduation

Jacksonville State University's Fall 2022 commencement on Dec. 16 included the following graduates from DeKalb:
Brandon Card and Tanner Nelson of Crossville; Ashley Anderson and Isabelle Blackwell of Fyffe; Heather Andrade, John Benefield, Ashley Bravo, Yuliana Cedillo, Molina Contreras, Floridalma Diego, Lindsay Holbrook, Miranda Simmons, Amy Smith and Marisa Thomas of Fort Payne; Chloe Johnson of Geraldine; Jonah Browder of Henagar; Makayla Black and Jalon Sparks of Rainsville; Sierra Murdock of Sylvania; and Jay Ellis of Valley Head.
