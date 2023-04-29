A Crossville man and four others died April 26 in a fiery head-on collision.
The crash occurred at 10:10 p.m. on I-59 northbound near the 182 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Attalla in Etowah County.
Jimie M. Francisco, 31, of Crossville died when the 2001 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2009 Toyota Tundra, which then caught fire.
Francisco, along with the driver and three passengers in the Toyota, were all fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the occupants of the Toyota are pending confirmation from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
