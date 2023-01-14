DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies, narcotics agents and K-9 unit, along with officers from Henagar, Ider and Rainsville, made 11 drug-related arrests in the month of December.
On Dec. 6, Henagar police and DeKalb County deputies and narcotics agents conducted a search warrant at a residence on Brookfield Circle in Henagar. Steven Edwards Ivey, 44, of Henagar was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Dec. 9, deputies went to a County Road 54 residence in the Dawson/Geraldine area to serve papers and upon arrival were led inside by Juanita Marie Ryan, 55, of Geraldine. Once inside, deputies found methamphetamine, pills and drug paraphernalia. Ryan was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also at the residence was Christopher William Amos, 53, of Guntersville, who was found to have active warrants. Amos was charged with first degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to appear warrant.
A traffic stop was conducted on Hwy. 68 on Dec. 10 and, with K-9 unit assistance, Andrew Taylor Young, 29, of Madison, was found to have 120 grams of kratom in the vehicle. Young was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Dec. 12, during a traffic stop of Hwy. 75 by Ider police, Ashia Shawn Morris, 35, of Chattanooga was charged with second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy pills) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Hwy. 68 in Crossville found driver Holly Ladonna Vanzandt, 40, of Crossville, in possession of prescription medication without a prescription. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI (controlled substance), tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After receiving several complaints of drug activity, deputies responded to a residence on County Road 511 in Rainsville on Dec. 13, where they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Ronald Kevin Coots, 56, of Rainsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Kayla Marie Dabbs, 32, of Fort Payne, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second degree marijuana possession and four warrants for failure to appear.
Narcotics agents conducting a search warrant on Turner Avenue in Fort Payne arrested Waylon Eric Pope, 32, of Fort Payne, and charged him with charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and first degree marijuana possession.
On Dec. 23, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle that had left the scene of an accident in the Grove Oak area. The driver initially sped away but pulled over a short time after. The driver, Christopher Allen Guinn, 35, of Pisgah, was charged with attempting to elude, first degree receiving stolen property, DUI (controlled substance), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal littering, leaving the scene of an accident and parole violation.
Narcotics agents, along with Rainsville Police officers and DeKalb County deputies conducted a search warrant on Dec. 31 on County Road 180 in Rainsville. Over 80 grams of methamphetamine were seized. Terry Ray Sargent, 63 of Rainsville, was charged with trafficking an illegal drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
