DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies, narcotics agents and K-9 unit, along with officers from Henagar, Ider and Rainsville, made 11 drug-related arrests in the month of December.

On Dec. 6, Henagar police and DeKalb County deputies and narcotics agents conducted a search warrant at a residence on Brookfield Circle in Henagar. Steven Edwards Ivey, 44, of Henagar was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.