Crossville Police seek tips in New Year's Day hit-and-run

Crossville Police seek the public's help in an ongoing investigation of a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.
An elderly man with Alzheimer's Disease left his house and began walking on Highway 227. Sometime between midnight and 4 a.m., about 300 yards from his home, he was struck by a vehicle, causing internal injuries and multiple broken bones. He is in intensive care at Huntsville Hospital.
