Jack Lovelady, president and CEO of First Southern State Bank, has announced the promotion of five veteran bankers.
James Easterling of Boaz has been promoted to vice president and director of Information Technology. He began his career as an information security officer and loan officer at Vantage Bank of Albertville & Crossville, where he served until the merger with First Southern State Bank in 2020. Easterling has served First Southern as a loan officer, IT technician and systems administrator. He graduated from the Alabama Banking School at the University of South Alabama and is a Certified Banking Information Security Officer.
Kyle Edmonds, a native of Sylvania, has been promoted to vice president and branch manager of the main office in Stevenson. He began his career at First Southern in 2009 at the loan department in Centre and went on to serve as a loan officer in the Fort Payne and Rainsville offices. Edmonds is a graduate of the Alabama Banking School at the University of South Alabama and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Auburn University.
Cole Justice of Fort Payne has been promoted to vice president. He began his banking career while in high school at First Southern State Bank as a part-time teller and has worked his way up within the organization. He currently manages the North Fort Payne office and serves as a loan officer.
Barry Kennedy, CPA, of Albertville has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer. He joined the Bank in 2020, previously serving as shareholder of CK Business Solutions, PC in Albertville for 27 years. Kennedy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, with honors, from Jacksonville State University. He is a member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Alabama Society of CPAs.
Walter Vinson of Stevenson has been promoted to executive vice president. This will be Vinson’s 20th year at First Southern State. He graduated from Auburn University and Alabama Banking School at the University of South Alabama. His primary concentration at First Southern remains residential, consumer, agricultural and commercial lending. He is a second-generation banker behind his father, Billy Vinson, who also held the executive VP position until his retirement in 2004 after a 45-year career with First Southern.
First Southern State Bank is a state-chartered community bank that has been serving individuals, small-to-medium-sized businesses and large corporations in Northeast Alabama since 1910. First Southern State Bank has 10 locations in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties.
