Jack Lovelady, president and CEO of First Southern State Bank, has announced the promotion of five veteran bankers.

James Easterling of Boaz has been promoted to vice president and director of Information Technology. He began his career as an information security officer and loan officer at Vantage Bank of Albertville & Crossville, where he served until the merger with First Southern State Bank in 2020. Easterling has served First Southern as a loan officer, IT technician and systems administrator. He graduated from the Alabama Banking School at the University of South Alabama and is a Certified Banking Information Security Officer.

