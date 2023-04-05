Crossville man killed in head-on collision

Early Wednesday, Alabama State Troopers worked an accident scene on Alabama Highway 75 near County Road 34. Justin K. Nevinski, 34, was fatally injured when the 2015 Yamaha motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with a 1995 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Leigh W. Hearn, 45, of Collinsville, who was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

 File photo

A Crossville man was killed early Wednesday after his motorcycle collided head-on with a car driven by a Collinsville woman, on Alabama Highway 75 near Geraldine.

“A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, has claimed the life of a Crossville man,” reported Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey.

