Crossville man killed in head-on collision

A Crossville man was killed early Wednesday after his motorcycle collided head-on with a car driven by a Collinsville woman, on Alabama Highway 75 near Geraldine.
“A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, has claimed the life of a Crossville man,” reported Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey.
Justin K. Nevinski, 34, was fatally injured when the 2015 Yamaha motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with a 1995 Chevrolet 2500.
“After the initial impact, the Chevrolet left the roadway, then struck a mailbox and a house. Nevinski was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, Leigh W. Hearn, 45, of Collinsville, was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment,” Bailey said.
The crash occurred near County Road 34, approximately three miles south of Geraldine.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
