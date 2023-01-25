County Commission lowers speed limit on a section of Co. Rd. 685

The DeKalb County Commission has returned to meeting twice per month, on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Activities Building, located at 111 Grand Ave. SW in Fort Payne.
At their Jan. 24 meeting, commissioners agreed to lower the speed limit to 35 mph on a section of County Road 685 between 116 and Alabama 75.
They approved hiring Michael West as part-time deputy to replace David Stanley, who moved from part-time to full time resource officer at Crossville Middle/High School, to move Sydney McCay from part-time to full time dispatcher and to hire Delaney Sewell as part-time dispatcher.
Commissioners approved promoting Officer Elijah Avila to the rank of sergeant at the county jail. They approved the renewal of NCIC’s contract to continue providing inmate communication systems (phone, messaging, grievances, etc.). They also granted approval for $225 tuition each for five employees to attend jail management training hosted at Northeast Alabama Community College.
The commission approved a request by Revenue Commissioner Tyler Wilks to forego hiring a replacement for a retired employee and instead spread the workload among current employees. This will result in an estimated savings of more than $25,000 annually. The move will result step raises for six employees and a grade raise for one.
Commissioners approved bids from Donohoo Chevrolet for three trucks for the Sheriff’s Office, including a four-wheel-drive commercial SSV Unit for $37,792.70 and two two-wheel-drive commercial PPV Units for $34,984.76 each.
The Grove Oak Fire Department held elections and recommended the following officers, which were approved: Bruce Aldridge, Corey Dobson and Mack Noles to the board of directors, Cody Oliver as chief, Keith Godwin as assistant chief, Dennis Godwin as captain and Freddie Fricks as lieutenant.
The next meeting is slated for Feb. 14.
