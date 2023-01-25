County Commission lowers speed limit on a section of Co. Rd. 685

commissioners agreed to lower the speed limit to 35

The DeKalb County Commission has returned to meeting twice per month, on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Activities Building, located at 111 Grand Ave. SW in Fort Payne.

At their Jan. 24 meeting, commissioners agreed to lower the speed limit to 35 mph on a section of County Road 685 between 116 and Alabama 75.

