DeKalb students win Snead scholarships, trip to D.C.

Pictured, from left, are Daniela Franco Rios and Esmeralda Garcia of Crossville High School and Isaac Gonzalez and Bailey Rogers of Geraldine High School, winners of MDEC Youth Tours scholarships to Snead State Community College a trip travel to Washington, D.C.

Four students from Crossville and Geraldine high schools were recently awarded scholarships to Snead State Community College through Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative’s (MDEC) Youth Tours.

Daniela Franco Rios and Esmeralda Garcia, both of Crossville, and Isaac Gonzalez and Bailey Rogers, both of Geraldine, have been selected for the scholarships and a trip to Washington, D.C.

