DeKalb students win Snead scholarships, trip to D.C.

Four students from Crossville and Geraldine high schools were recently awarded scholarships to Snead State Community College through Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative’s (MDEC) Youth Tours.
Daniela Franco Rios and Esmeralda Garcia, both of Crossville, and Isaac Gonzalez and Bailey Rogers, both of Geraldine, have been selected for the scholarships and a trip to Washington, D.C.
“During the youth tours, students learn how cooperatives were formed and why they are important in our society,” said MDEC Communications Director Kelli Whorton. “They also have opportunities to network with other students from all over the state and talk with local and national representatives. They can see how cooperatives work for our members at the state and national levels. By informing these students about our purpose we are protecting the future of cooperatives.”
“We are so grateful for the opportunity to partner with Snead State Community College,” Whorton said. “Snead State goes above and beyond to help us by judging essays, performing live interviews, and then awarding scholarships to the students that are chosen. We are so fortunate to have a (community) college on our electric system that likes to be as involved as SSCC.”
“We’re honored to partner with Marshall DeKalb Electric Cooperative for the Youth Tours. It’s an opportunity for us to meet high achieving students in our community. Choosing the winners each year is never easy because the students put forth their best. We’re proud to present them with scholarships to Snead State, and we look forward to having them as part of the Parson family,” said Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore.
“As for MDEC, our business model sets us apart from other utilities because we adhere to seven guiding cooperative principles that reflect core values of honesty, transparency, equity, inclusiveness and service to the greater good of the community,” Horton said. “While our top priority is providing safe, reliable and affordable energy, we also want to be a catalyst for good in our community. Because we are your local electric cooperative, co-op revenues stay right here in our community. In turn, we invest in our diverse community base through scholarship programs, charitable giving, educational programs and more. We strive to make long-term decisions that improve and enrich the communities we serve.”
