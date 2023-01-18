Crossville students flabbergasted upon announcing the scholarships.

Rick Baker and his wife, Mariela Romero

There’s never been an assembly at Crossville High School like the one that occurred a week ago as 1977 CHS graduate Rick Baker returned home to announce a scholarship program with Snead State and other educational objectives that will deliver a life-changing impact now and in years to come at his alma mater.

After Baker graduated cum laude from Auburn with a degree in economics, he furthered his studies at the prestigious Wharton School of Business, completing the educational component for the Certified Investment Management Analyst designation. He also holds the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor designation.

Class of 1977 graduate will fund 25 scholarships per year to Snead State for 10 years

