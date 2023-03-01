Teacher arrested for alleged sex with student

An English teacher and soccer coach at Crossville School was indicted by a grand jury and arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office for allegedly having sex with a student.
Isaac Hunter Dismuke, 28, of Crossville was charged with three counts of school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 and two counts of second degree rape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.