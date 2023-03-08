DeKalb County Homemakers and Community Leaders met Feb. 15 at the Rock Church in Geraldine for their annual awards day, which recognizes each individual club's achievements for the past year. First place awards were presented as follows:
Citizenship and Outreach - Ider
Family Life - Lookout Mountain
Homemaking Skills - Lookout Mountain
Health and Nutrition - Geraldine
Attendance - Lookout Mountain
Club of the Year - tie between Crossville and Lookout Mountain
President's Appreciation Award - Janice Smith of Crossville
Volunteer Hours - Crossville, 12,338 hours
Woman of the Year - Jo Ann Strickland
For more information about HCL Clubs, visit www.dekalbcoalhcl.com or call Janice Smith at (256) 557-7530.
