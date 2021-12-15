DeKalb seeks donated toys for Kentucky storm victims

DeKalb County remembers the kindness shown from strangers in neighboring states following the killer tornadoes a decade ago and now leaders want to pay it back with a week-long toy drive for families in Kentucky affected by deadly tornadoes and severe storms on Dec. 10.
DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow held a press conference on Wednesday to announce the campaign, which is being coordinated through the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency due to its existing contacts with officials in Kentucky.
Starting Thursday, Dec. 16 at 8 a.m., town halls throughout DeKalb County will accept donated toys. At noon on Wednesday, Dec. 22, local EMA will collect the items and hand deliver them to Kentucky State Police coordinating the campaign.
More than 74 people died and an additional 109 remain missing in the rubble left of towns like Cayce, Mayfield, Benton, Dawson Springs, and Bremen that suffered catastrophic damage in the deadliest December tornado event ever recorded in the U.S.
“Many of these families had big plans for the holidays and gifts to exchange, but now all of those are completely gone,” Harcrow said. “I concluded Tuesday night that we needed to do what we could in the time we had and make this as happy a Christmas as it can be during the circumstances. So many have lost everything, including lives, in just a matter of seconds. I was reminded of our own experience in 2011.”
On April 27, 2011, 62 tornadoes ravaged Alabama in one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in the nation's history. There were 248 people killed in Alabama that day, including 35 local victims whose names are carved into a monument at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
“I remember walking through a fire hall in Rainsville with the bodies of children in body bags. As bad as that was, this seems to be an even worse situation, if you can imagine that,” Harcrow said.
“We had people from multiple states, including Kentucky, who sent load after load of supplies to us. I never forgot that. I really feel we are obligated and owe them a debt of gratitude of the 10 years of help they sent us. The more I thought about that, the more I contemplated doing this. We’ve been so blessed to receive, and we are going to help these children. We are still getting over what happened here 10 years ago, and 10 years from now, these folks in Kentucky will still be getting over what happened last week. I want them to remember that people from DeKalb County, Alabama stepped up to help them.”
Harcrow thanked EMA officials, the Council on Aging, local mayors and law enforcement, county staff and his fellow commissioners, as well as the news media for getting the message out.
“[EMA] bit the bullet and are doing what needs to be done in a matter of hours. The ball is in the court of our people now, and we need them to step up,” Harcrow said. “I encourage the people of our county who have been so blessed to remember what we went through as we watch what they are going through [in Kentucky]. I ask you to go that extra mile, whatever needs to be done. Carry items to your City Hall or bring to the Activities Building. I recommend writing on the item what age range the present is meant for.”
Anyone seeking to donate money instead of presents can send to to the county commission if they specify on the check what it is meant for. Harcrow said any such funds will be forwarded to agencies in Kentucky.
DeKalb EMA Director Anthony Clifton thanked the municipalities for serving as receiving centers for donations of toys, books, electronics, and gift cards during their normal operating hours. If any of them cannot participate, their citizens can contact ema@dekalbcountyal.us to find alternate places.
“Is is our sincere hope each of you will help us make a difference in the approaching holiday for these friends of ours to the north,” Clifton said. “When this line of storms was coming across on Saturday, we began to hear what was happening in Kentucky, which brought back very clear memories of what it feels like to be hit with tornadoes.”
Clifton said that experience taught him that the chaos of a severe storm is compounded by thousands of unsolicited donations from people who want to help, creating a “disaster within a disaster.”
“Someone has to manage all of this stuff on the receiving end. We have the contacts so it is done in an organized manner. Don’t just get in your car and go. We had thousands of people to show up in 2011. It’s important to have a contact there, perhaps someone in the faith-based community, and know where you are going. We can put you in touch with the right people. If you have friends or family in Kentucky that you can’t get in touch with, EMA can assist you. One lady who lives in Fort Payne contacted us to help connect with her sister, who lives in the affected area and couldn’t be reached. It’s a group effort and we want to encourage everyone to help, but at the same time, we don’t need to be adding to the problem,” Clifton said.
