The Rainsville Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet and Casino Night is set for Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Center.

DeKalb Urgent Care & Wellness Clinic will be honored as Business of the Year, and new board members will be introduced.

