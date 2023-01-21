The Rainsville Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet and Casino Night is set for Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Center.
DeKalb Urgent Care & Wellness Clinic will be honored as Business of the Year, and new board members will be introduced.
Following dinner, the event will feature Casino Night. Guests will be given “funny money” to use for “gambling.” Games will include Blackjack, craps, roulette, slot machines and a money wheel. Guests will use their “winnings” to enter a drawing for door prizes. The grand prize is $1,000 cash.
Tickets for the event are $35 and include a steak dinner.
For tickets, call the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce at 256-638-7800 or stop by their office, located at 115 Main Street West.
A limited number of tickets will also be available for sale at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.