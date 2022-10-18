Ider woman arrested for rape and sexual abuse

An Ider woman was arrested Monday on charges of rape and sexual abuse following an investigation by the DeKalb County Criminal Investigations unit and the Jackson County Department of Human Resources.
Kristen Rice Perry, 30, of Ider, was charged with second-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault. Her bond was set at $45,000.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden did not explain any of the details in the case, but he did say, “Predators of this nature belong behind bars. We will do everything in our power to put them there.”
The sheriff thanked his investigators and the Jackson County DHR “for all of their hard work and sleepless nights to get individuals like this off our streets. God bless!”
According to the Code of Alabama, a person commits the crime of rape in the second degree if he/she, being 16 years or older, engages in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex who is less than 16 and more than 12 years old, provided the actor is at least two years older than the other person.
A person commits the crime of sexual abuse in the first degree if he or she either subjects another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion or subjects another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent by reason of being incapacitated. Sexual abuse in the first degree is a Class C felony.
