The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a federal civil complaint of “excessive and unlawful use of force” filed this week against 12 DCSO employees. In the complaint filed this week in the U.S. District Court, attorneys say a Rainsville man's arrest and detention was captured on surveillance video that has been entered as evidence of a “brutal, violent and prolonged assault.”
Anthony David Nute alleges his Fourth Amendment rights were violated while he was detained at the DeKalb County Detention Center back in March of this year. He claimed multiple fractures to his nose, eye socket, ribs, intercranial trauma, and “extensive bruises and abrasions to his face, head, neck, shoulders, chest, pelvic area, back, arms, legs, hands and feet.”
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden is not listed as a defendant and strongly condemned the incident in a brief statement on the DCSO Facebook Page in which he said, “These kind of actions goes against everything we stand for, and we will not stand for it. That’s why immediate and appropriate action was taken. Our office only stands for what’s right. We deal with the wrong when it comes along, whether it’s an employee or anyone else. There is no justification in breaking the law that we are sworn to uphold regardless of who it is. God Bless!”
The Times-Journal verified with the DCSO that the Facebook post was authentic.
Defendants named in Nute's new civil complaint filed this week include Wrett Tyson, Adam Jackson and Jon Brown. Additionally, DCSO employees Justin Bailey, Bailey Howell, Christopher Zito, Brandon Poe, Sarah Slaten, Kaitlyn Waldrop, Riley Shrader, Leah Hitchcock Braswell and Christina Corona are also named as defendants for allegedly failing to stop the incident while they were acting "under color of state law."
On March 1, 2020, a report was made to the Rainsville Police Department that Nute was wandering around aimlessly and acting erratically in the front yard of his home in Rainsville. The complaint notes that “no report of any criminal activity or suspicion of criminal activity by Mr. Nute or anyone else was reported—only that Mr. Nute was acting very strangely. When the Rainsville police arrived at Mr. Nute’s home, he was standing in his front yard staring up at the sky and appeared to be in an almost trance-like state and did not appear to hear the police and was uncommunicative with them.”
Police body cam footage entered into evidence in the case shows Nute appearing to be disoriented and unresponsive to the officers at the scene, who take him into custody after he pushes an employee of the Rainsville Fire/Rescue Department. They then transport him to the county jail, which is operated by the DCSO. No one from the Rainsville police or fire departments is named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Two other videos show Nute’s interactions with law enforcement once inside the jail in the “search room” and “booking room.” Seen on video are Tyson, Jackson and Brown. During a portion of the footage, Nute is seen taken into a side room where there is no video camera to record interactions behind the closed door.
The complaint filed by Nute’s attorneys, Griffin Sikes, Jr., and Tony Jennings, states that this video footage shows the three officers “violently, unlawfully and without cause or provocation… assault Mr. Nute, i.e., they repeatedly struck Mr. Nute, who was in handcuffs, with their fists and kicked and tased him. This assault continued for at least 13 to 14 minutes and some of this assault was recorded on video cameras maintained in the Jail by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.”
The DCSO post on Facebook states, “This behavior goes against our policies and the moral code of conduct we encourage at the DCSO. Like the public, we anxiously await justice in this crime. This incident in question occurred in March of this year. As is our policy, we do not comment on criminal cases until an arrest has been made. The incident is currently awaiting review by a grand jury.”
The DCSO comment on Facebook further states that the employees involved “were immediately terminated and the case was referred to an outside agency for investigation, as is standard practice for all criminal cases of this nature. We have done everything in our power to assure justice is appropriately served.”
Nute’s claim states that “at no time before or during this assault did Mr. Nute resist any defendant, nor did anything that could be considered a threat or threatening behavior, nor justify any use of force against him. Specifically, the video recordings establish that prior to and during the entire course of all of these events, Mr. Nute never struck or attempted to strike defendants or anyone else; he offered no resistance and he took no actions other than defensively attempting, as best he could, to shield his face, head and body to avoid, deflect, ward off, or minimize his injuries from the assault being made on him.”
The complaint alleges “the actions of Tyson, Jackson and Brown, including their unprovoked, unjustified and unlawful use of force” violate the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Others are named as defendants in the case, according to the complaint, because the alleged assault “took place in view of and/or with the hearing of a number of other Jail staff” with the door of the search room open the entire time. Two of the defendants allegedly viewed the incident remotely via the closed-circuit surveillance camera system within the DeKalb Co. Jail.
These defendants, Nute claims, had the opportunity to intervene but “they did not stop or attempt to stop this prolonged unlawful assault on Mr. Nute, nor did they alert or seek to help or the aid of others, including their supervisors at the Jail… [Instead they] stood by, permitted, acquiesced in and allowed this prolonged and continuing assault and took no action to halt it,” the federal complaint reads.
Nute’s attorney claims his injuries will require future reconstructive surgery or surgeries on his face to properly repair the damage caused in the encounter.
Nute is suing the defendants seeking a jury reward “in such sum as the jury may reasonably determine to fully and fairly compensate him for all injuries and damages he suffered as a result of their actions, including Mr. Nute’s physical injuries, pain and suffering, temporary and permanent disabilities, physical incapacitations and diminishments, scarring and disfigurements, loss of past earnings, loss of future earnings, loss of earning capacity, medical expenses incurred, and medical expenses that will reasonably be incurred in the future as a result of defendants’ actions; and for punitive damages in such sum as a jury may determine to be necessary and appropriate to punish these defendants for their wrongful and tortious actions and conduct and to deter them and others from similar actions and conduct in the future.”
Attorney Sikes said the defendants typically respond to such complaints within 21 days and their attorneys could file motions seeks to dismiss the action as they are generally required to admit or deny the claims against them.
Sikes said the video evidence is so compelling that he will ask for summary judgment because “there’s no reasonable dispute when the judge can look at the evidence and see that there is no legal justification for beating this guy until his face is caved in while he’s handcuffed.”
Sikes said it is possible some of the defendants may claim they were ignorant of what was happening during the incident but is important “to make an example of them so others in the future won’t even think of doing the same thing.”
He expects the civil case to go on for about a year making its way through the legal process and said that additional information about the events may come to light during the discovery process if the defendants dispute Nute’s account.
Two corrections officers were arrested in late November of this year on harassment charges after Welden reached out to the District Attorney's Office to review an incident in the jail. During the course of the investigation, one employee was terminated and a second was placed on suspension.
In order to avoid a conflict of interest, Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson called in an outside magistrate to review the case. Harassment charges were then brought against Tyson and Michael Alexander Gibson. Both were booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center and later released on bond.
The Times-Journal will report more on this story in our Dec. 9 edition.
