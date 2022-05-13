The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday heard from DeKalb County Probate Judge Ronnie Osborn regarding Precincts 2-7.
Due to Geraldine's upcoming graduation ceremony, Osborn said they had received a request to move the Precinct 2-7 polling place from the school lunchroom to the Macedonia Church.
He said the new site is about thirty feet away from the original polling place.
"[The move] would help them out a bunch," Osborn said. "And would also help us out. Because if it's raining, it's got a canopy on it."
The polling site known as Macedonia 2 is within the same vicinity and shares the same parking area as the original site. However, instead of turning to the left, you turn to the right.
The move was unanimously approved.
On Tuesday, the commission also heard from DeKalb EMA Director Anthony Clifton on the DeKalb County Communications Committee, composed of all county public safety personnel.
Clifton announced the Emergency Manager and Communications Director Matt Martin was elected to serve as chairman of the DeKalb County Communications Committee.
"As you know, we've been working for the last year, coordinating with all the first responders and community entities in DeKalb County, laying the groundwork for a new communications system and data system that will join us all together," Martin said.
Martin provided the commission with a brief overview before requesting the committee be formally recognized, allowing them to move forward.
The DeKalb County Commission approved establishing the DeKalb County Communications Committee and the project be taken to open the bid process following the guidelines and policies.
"On behalf of the committee, we appreciate your support and dedication to the project," Martin said.
The committee houses representatives from the DeKalb County Emergency Management System, Association of Fire Fighters, Association of Chiefs of Police, Association of Rescue Squads, hospital board, public utilities, 911-board, Fort Payne Fire and Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
The commission also:
• heard a road update from DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles, who said all four district crews are working on their respective resurfacing paving roads.
He also spoke of a material shortage and what could turn into a serious problem at the quarry.
Broyles said they have continued working and making progress on County Road 835. Further down the road, he said two parts of the project would have to be completed by a contractor, including the guard rails and the paving work.
• approved hiring Rodney Burt to fill an open vacancy in the road department.
• approved award of the County Road 127 resurfacing bid (rebuild) to Wiregrass Construction. The project is from County Road 176 to the Cherokee County line, with $125,000 of the funds coming from Rebuild Funds.
• approved County Road 681 Speed Limit Resolution in District 4, from County Road 108 to County Road 1023 to be set to 35 mph.
• approved County Road 371 Speed Limit Resolution in District 1, from County Road 134 to the Jackson County line to be set to 25 mph.
• approved a damage claim from Eric Lemons at the cost of $2400 to be sent to the county insurance handler.
• approved moving Isaiah Ford from full-time to part-time position and hiring Camron Mattox to replace Ford in the full-time position.
• approved hiring Alli Cowart and Lacey McCater to fill two part-time positions.
• approved the travel/training request for SRO in June, DeKalb County School Board funding three of the officers and county commission funding the remaining three.
• approved the renewal of the Inmate Telephone Contract with NCIC Inmate Phone Service.
• approved appointments to the Aroney Volunteer Fire Department.
• approved a new position at the DeKalb County Council on Aging and Rural Public Transportation at $12 an hour, 25 hours a week, funded by the transportation program grant.
• approved to grant County Administrator Matt Sharp and Harcrow permission to move forward with the purchasing of the Dawson property previously discussed to house the District 2 road department crew.
• approved the IAC Joint Bid Resolution, allowing the county to be part of the joint bid program and process.
• DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow provided a brief update on the county's recent spring clean-up, stating in April, the Sand Valley Landfill took in 80.15 tons of waste material. Also announced a "fall cleanup" is in the works and would be announced at a later date.
The DeKalb County Commission’s next meeting is on June 14, 2022, at the Activities Building at 10 a.m.
