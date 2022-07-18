A Fort Payne man remains booked in the DeKalb County Jail facing charges of aggravated child abuse after court documents say he locked a 9-year-old in a room while he went to work, leaving the child without food, fresh air or access to a bathroom.
On July 15, a felony warrant was reportedly issued for the arrest of 33-year-old Isaias Reynoso-Gabriel. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reportedly took him into custody at his home on Thursday as he was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.
Reynoso-Gabriel was booked at the jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. As of Monday morning, he remained on the inmate roster.
