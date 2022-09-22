Sylvania man charged with 12 counts of sex crimes

A Sylvania man was arrested Thursday on 12 counts of sex crimes with bond set at $640,000.
An investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit and the Ninth Circuit District Attorney’s Office and assistance of the Sylvania Police Department led to the arrest of Jerry Jason McKee, 46, of Sylvania.
McKee was arrested Sept. 20 at his residence on Blue Pond Blvd in Sylvania and charged with six counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of child abuse and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, “These cases are tough on every end to work and require lots of time and precise information to acquire a solid case. It’s great to have the support and assistance from the District Attorney’s Office on these types of crimes against the youth. We greatly appreciate the courage from those who came forward to help put a predator behind bars. They are the real heroes to this case.”
Welden encouraged anyone who has information on a similar situation to contact the DCSO. He said, “Let’s work together protecting those who can’t protect themselves and show these predators them and their evil is not welcome in DeKalb County. God Bless!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.