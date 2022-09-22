Sylvania man charged with 12 counts of sex crimes

Jerry Jason McKee, 46, of Sylvania, was arrested Thursday at his residence on Blue Pond Blvd in Sylvania and charged six counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of child abuse and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

 DCSO

A Sylvania man was arrested Thursday on 12 counts of sex crimes with bond set at $640,000.

An investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit and the Ninth Circuit District Attorney’s Office and assistance of the Sylvania Police Department led to the arrest of Jerry Jason McKee, 46, of Sylvania.

