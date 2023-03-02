Beating victim dies, murder warrant issued

One of the victims of elder abuse in an incident on Sunday has died of his injuries, according to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis.
“Mitchell Levoid Hunter, age 75, of Fort Payne, has succumbed to his injuries,” Davis said in a press release issued Thursday.
A warrant has been served on Brent Preston Hunter, 56, who is incarcerated at the DeKalb County Detention Center on a murder charge. Davis said he now faces an additional $5 million property bond. Hunter was taken before the District Judge of DeKalb County for his initial appearance this week and was held at the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $200,000 cash bond and $55,000 property bond before his victims died from his injuries.
Brent Preston Hunter was initially charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence, two counts of elder abuse and one count of possessing firearms while forbidden to do so.
“The Fort Payne Police Department received a call early Sunday morning for a welfare check to be done at a residence in Fort Payne,” Davis said. “Officers arrived on scene and discovered two people at the residence that Mr. Hunter was suspected of injuring. They were transported to DeKalb Regional by DeKalb Ambulance Service and then both were transferred to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition.
“This is an ongoing investigation that is being conducted by Fort Payne Police Department Investigators and investigators with the DeKalb/Cherokee County District Attorney’s offices.”
The young Hunter’s name is a familiar one from past police reports, including a 2009 story in which he was charged with child abuse for the alleged assault of an 8-year-old. Davis said that case was investigated after the boy walked into an Exxon station at the top of Alabama Highway 35, shaken from the assault.
Hunter was also arrested in May 2013 for a failure to appear in court, in June 2013 for DUI, in November 2016 for failure to appear in court, and in August 2017 for elder abuse and neglect and domestic violence. He was mostly recently arrested Feb. 13 of this year for DUI.
