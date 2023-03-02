Beating victim dies, murder warrant issued

Brent Preston Hunter, 56, sits in the DeKalb County Detention Center facing a murder charge following the death of Mitchell Levoid Hunter, 75, also of Fort Payne. A $5 million property bond has been set for the younger Hunter, who was arrested after two elderly individuals were found by police severely beaten.

 Fort Payne Police Department

One of the victims of elder abuse in an incident on Sunday has died of his injuries, according to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis.

“Mitchell Levoid Hunter, age 75, of Fort Payne, has succumbed to his injuries,” Davis said in a press release issued Thursday.

