Salvation Army fills the need during tough times

The Salvation Army is a United Givers Fund agency that provides emergency aid in the form of clothing, food, medicine, utility assistance, shelter and transportation. Service center and thrift store are located at 450 Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne.

 File photo

The United Givers Fund (UGF) currently supports 10 agencies which provide services to the residents of DeKalb County, including but not limited to disaster and emergency assistance and training; services to children and youth, elderly and homebound adults; and services to those who are mentally or physically handicapped.

Throughout November, The Times-Journal has profiled the various agencies funded by UGF.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.