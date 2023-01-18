In Saturday’s edition, The Times-Journal inadvertently ran the wrong photograph for one of this year’s DAR Good Citizens. We apologize for the error and are happy to set the record straight.
The Phillip Hamman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have named this year’s DAR Good Citizens.
One graduating senior from each of the nine high schools choosing to participate in DeKalb County will be honored Feb. 21 at a reception at Landmarks Hunt Hall in Fort Payne. The students are winners of the DAR Good Citizen Contest, and an overall winner for DeKalb County will be announced during the event.
At each school, the Good Citizen was chosen by the senior class and faculty. In addition to writing an essay, each winner submitted information regarding their participation in school, church and community activities.
The overall winner in DeKalb County compete in the district contest, the district winner will advance to the state level and the state winner will advance to the national competition.
Cornerstone Christian Academy
Mary Grace is the daughter of J. Scott and Mary Elizabeth Meadows. She has excelled in numerous areas of her studies, such as advanced algebra II, Latin, history, English and physical science. As a member of Beta Club, Mary Grace has worked as a service project coordinator, secretary, group talent – 1st place winner and 2nd place - drawing in Division I. She, along with other Beta members, hosted a packing party for Operation Christmas Child and she participated with a local nonprofit organization giving furniture to those in need. As cheerleader for the CCA Eagles, Mary Grace serves as captain and has won numerous cheering awards. Through her church group, she gives assistance to displaced children and teens. She enjoys the art forms of pencil, watercolor, acrylic, and pen and ink. She will attend Northeast Alabama Community College and transfer to a university as she pursues her career goals.
