Forgotten Angels left on the Salvation Army’s Tree

With only days left before the deadline for all Angel Tree gifts to be returned, The Salvation Army still has a few “forgotten angels” yet to be adopted. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides toys and Christmas gifts for children each year.
The deadline to return gifts is Dec. 15, 2022.
“Our community of donors, partners and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree program alive year after year,” said Michaele Gulledge of The Salvation Army. “Your kindness ensures every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and that parents don’t have to decide between paying bills or buying toys. Unfortunately, each year there are angel tags that aren’t selected, gifts that aren’t returned or gifts brought to us after the deadline. There are our ‘forgotten angels.’”
The Salvation Army plans accordingly to provide gifts for forgotten angels and does everything possible to be sure that no child is left out.
“Each angel tag on the tree represents a child or a senior in need. We do include nameless angels on our trees that just specify gender and age,” Gulledge said.
“These gifts are used to fill the wish of the forgotten angels. Our volunteers particularly enjoy working in The Salvation Army’s toy shop to select from these unassigned gifts to fulfill the wishes of the unadopted angels, making sure every child still receives gifts.”
Not only are program recipients filled with joy as they collect their gifts, but volunteers experience the joy of giving when serving in the Angel Tree program. Numerous companies and individuals alike make volunteering a tradition at Christmas time. Donors, businesses and volunteers help create a lifetime of memories for children in need through the Salvation Army Angel Tree.
For more information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities, call The Salvation Army at (256) 997-0858 or visit 450 Gault Avenue N in Fort Payne.
