Rainsville neighbors complete 1,000 consecutive days of running

Jerry Clifton and his neighbor Pam Willingham just passed 1,000 consecutive days of going for a run across their Rainsville subdivision.
“Pam and I started just to do 30 days in a row, now here we are at over a thousand,” Clifton said.
The pair appreciate everyone supporting them and helping bring attention to good health, the Rainsville Freedom Run and the Crazies Trifecta, which Clifton coordinates.
“Three years without missing a day is within reach, hopefully,” he said.
Day 1,000 was Saturday Jan. 21. Three years in a row will arrive at the end of April.
Getting started in the spring of 2000 was the “easy” part because both were confined to their homes.
“We started the streak when COVID-19 was getting strong. We were both stuck home and not going anywhere so it helped to get us started.”
They struggled to adapt their bodies to the daily routine.
“Probably the toughest day to get out was about day 60 because our bodies were tired of all the running, but then about day 75 we started getting used to it,” he said.
The toughest day, however, was last month when the pair got up on Christmas Eve morning and ran in a negative 14-degree wind chill.
“It was rough,” Clifton admitted, “Christmas morning was negative 7-degree wind chill. Probably the very worst day was last year’s Trifecta on the Saturday [when] it had snowed and the wind was awful.”
And no, just circling the driveway doesn’t count, in case anyone is wondering.
“To qualify as a running day, you must do at least a mile. Our shortest run was two miles. We probably averaged four or five miles a day. Weekends are longer,” Clifton said.
A critical component of their thousand-day journey has been posting their daily runs to Facebook, accumulating likes to provide a little extrinsic motivation to keep it going and motivate consistency, especially during a time when many have been forced to exercise solo. As new coronavirus case numbers have dropped, they’ve done more of their fitness work at Body Vision, the Rainsville gymnasium the Willinghams have owned since 1999.
When you see them posting daily photos of themselves running in the rain, it’s more challenging to skip out on doing a short run on a pretty day. While Jerry and Pam ran together on Day 999, they spent day 1,000 apart, as she coordinates the Distinguished Young Woman of DeKalb County Pageant, which took place last weekend in Montgomery.
Part of the reason they do it is to encourage better physical fitness and to share their love of the sport of running.
Speaking of running, sign ups are underway for the Crazies Trifecta, three half marathons over three days -- Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13 -- in three different towns.
Competitive runners will challenge themselves to complete the 39.3 mile routes, which will not be released until closer to the event date. At least two of the three events start in Fort Payne and Rainsville.
Each run will start at 8 a.m. Starting locations will be emailed to all participants two weeks prior to trifecta run. Registration ends March 4 at 11:59 p.m. CST. The sign-up form is found at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/AL/Rainsville/CraziesTrifecta.
Clifton is once again the coordinator of the Rainsville Freedom Run 10k and 5k, now in its 14th year.
This year’s event, set for June 18, attracts hundreds of runners from across the country. Funds generated benefit several local charities.
