New restaurant nears completion

If you have a spare $2.9 million lying around and you dream of running a burger joint, the developers of the Hwy. 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries have just what you need.
“This is a corporate store so HWY55 is the actual owner and our company, Retail Specialists, has developed the restaurant,” said Courtney Hall, CMO of Retail Strategies, which “provides the real estate expertise and tools that position towns as alluring locations for national businesses.”
The Birmingham-based company was hired by Fort Payne in 2014 after Kmart abruptly closed and left the city with a large, vacant building next to an Interstate 59 exit. The firm ultimately attracted Dunham’s Sporting Goods and Applebee’s.
After severe flash flooding left the existing building at 1503 Glenn Blvd SW uninhabitable, it was sold by the county and torn down. Officials from Retail Strategies, including associate Scott VonCannon, President Lacy Beasley and Development Manager Caleb Davis, visited Fort Payne in May 2022 to help formally break ground on the restaurant.
The groundbreaking was followed by months of elevating the flood-prone property and constructing the restaurant. As of April 2023, construction work appears to be nearly completed.
“This is an excellent opportunity for an investor to purchase a stable, long term investment with zero landlord responsibility,” advises a memorandum for the new restaurant from Wertz Real Estate Investment Services. Wertz lists several Hwy. 55s on its website, including one in Guntersville that is listed as under contract for $3.2 million.
“It’s a great concept,” said managing principal John Wertz. “We are opening all of Hwy 55’s freestanding locations, which means they include a drive-thru and aren’t only dine-in. They are aiming to open 25 free-standing locations by year’s end.”
Hwy. 55 is a national chain with a 1950’s theme. Operating since 1991, their menu lists cheeseburgers, cheesesteaks and platters served in packaging with classic cars.
The brand has 82 locations in North Carolina, 12 in South Carolina, six in Tennessee, two stores each in Florida, Texas and Georgia, and one each in Arkansas, Montana, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio.
Hwy. 55 has received accolades like the Best Burger in 2012 nationwide via BurgerBusiness.com, being named a top 500 franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine and a Next 20 restaurant brand by Nation’s Restaurant News.
The brand new 20-year absolute NNN lease is corporately guaranteed by Hwy. 55 and includes 10% rental increases every five years in the primary term and in the two five-year option periods.
The property is strategically located next to Chow King Buffet & Grill and directly across from Lowe’s Home Improvement, Popeyes and Burger King. That intersection sees more than 32,000 vehicles pass through per day and the Alabama Department of Transportation has notified Mayor Brian Baine that the signalized intersection is due for a major upgrade in the near future. Fort Payne’s newest hotel, a 58,000-square-foot Avid Hotel and Candlewood Suites is approaching completion just yards away from the property.
Hwy. 55’s marketing department did not return emails seeking information.
