New restaurant nears completion

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is looking a buyer for its newly-built store in Fort Payne.

 Steven Stiefel Times-Journal

If you have a spare $2.9 million lying around and you dream of running a burger joint, the developers of the Hwy. 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries have just what you need.

“This is a corporate store so HWY55 is the actual owner and our company, Retail Specialists, has developed the restaurant,” said Courtney Hall, CMO of Retail Strategies, which “provides the real estate expertise and tools that position towns as alluring locations for national businesses.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.