Sowing Seeds of Hope concert set for April 29

General admission tickets are now on sale for the Sowing Seeds of Hope concert featuring three talented local bands: Boys in the Band, Dad Company and The Locals.

The concert, which is a fundraiser for the SAM Foundation, will take place Saturday, April 29, under the stars at Sweet Seasons Farm, located at 2339 County Road 608 in Valley Head.

