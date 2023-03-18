Sowing Seeds of Hope concert set for April 29

General admission tickets are now on sale for the Sowing Seeds of Hope concert featuring three talented local bands: Boys in the Band, Dad Company and The Locals.
The concert, which is a fundraiser for the SAM Foundation, will take place Saturday, April 29, under the stars at Sweet Seasons Farm, located at 2339 County Road 608 in Valley Head.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with The Locals beginning at 5:30 p.m., Dad Company at 7 p.m. and the Alabama tribute band Boys in the Band at 8:30 p.m. Bring your own chair.
There will be food trucks (tacos and BBQ) and a wine and whiskey wall, along with vendors and three luxury raffle items (two beach house vacations and concert tickets). Beer will not be sold at the concert, but you can bring your own stocked cooler with purchase a $25 cooler ticket (one cooler for two people).
General admission tickets are $50, with a limited number of sponsorships and VIP tickets still available.
All proceeds from this event go to making our communities suicide safer by training individuals and mental health professionals in suicide prevention classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.