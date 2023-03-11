Suspect takes own life after car chase with deputies

A suspect with several active warrants in DeKalb and Cherokee counties led Cherokee deputies and an Alabama State Trooper on a chase through Broomtown and Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon before stopping on Cherokee County Road 89, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver.
The driver was in possession of a firearm and refused orders to exit the vehicle.
The suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief standoff with officers.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team also provided assistance at the stand-off location.
Atrium EMS attempted life-saving measures but the driver, whose name is being withheld pending investigation, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charges against the suspect are also being withheld at this time.
Chief Deputy Josh Summerford said the JSU Center for Applied Forensics Critical Response Team was called to the scene to conduct an investigation per standard protocol. The Cherokee County Coroners Office is also conducting an investigation. Authorities say no further information about the incident will be available to the public until the investigations have concluded.
