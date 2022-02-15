Armstrong sworn in to county school board

The DeKalb County Board of Education swore in Kelly Armstrong as the new District 2 Board member on Sunday evening at the Facilities Building.
Armstrong, of Geraldine, bested various candidates in a month-long process following the vacancy left by former board member Chris Andrews.
Administering the oath of office was Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston.
DeKalb County Board of Education Superintendent Wayne Lyles welcomed Armstrong on board.
"We are looking forward to working with him," he said. "And we are honored to have Judge Andrew Hairston here to do the swearing-in."
Armstrong swore to uphold the United States and Alabama Constitution and execute the position of board member of DeKalb County to the best of his abilities. His wife Vickie accompanied Armstrong.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2022 with a work session at 4:30 and regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.