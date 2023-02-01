NACC offers building construction technology major

In the Fall of 2021, NACC introduced a new degree program in Building Construction Technology

As all state and national economists are aware, North Alabama is booming and more and more construction and building workers are needed. Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) is responding to those needs locally and regionally by tracking workforce needs and is offering a program in Building Construction Technology.

In the Fall of 2021, NACC introduced a new degree program in Building Construction Technology in response to the increasing need for skilled workers in many areas of the construction industry. The need for the program is evident in that currently there are 27 students in the program and the high-demand areas of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical pathways.

