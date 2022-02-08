DeKalb County has been awarded $44,278 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
DeKalb County has been chosen to receive $10,824.00 for Phase 39 and $33,454 for Phase ARPA to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ, The Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army, and United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of the Community Action Agency, Catholic Charities, DHR, Domestic Violence Crisis Services, United Givers Fund, County Commission, Food Bank, Homeless Representative, Health Department, CASA, Ministerial Alliances, and American Red Cross will determine how the funds awarded to DeKalb County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization or have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
DeKalb County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Fort Payne First United Methodist, the Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama, St. Joseph’s, American Red Cross, and Upper Sand Mountain Parrish Participating. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and utility assistance.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Maggie Bell, Community Action Agency of Northeast AL, 1481 McCurdy Ave S, Rainsville, AL 35986, 256-996-2161, maggie@caaneal.org, for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, February 25 at 5:00 pm.
