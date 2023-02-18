Extended Family, located in Centre, is using a $32,000 grant from the state to offer its Extended Family for Kids program in DeKalb County. The program is designed to help students in grades K-12 deal with issues such as bullying, healthy ways of expressing emotions without getting in trouble, creating positive relationships with authority figures and other life skills.
“Children of incarcerated individuals can often have a tough time handling the stresses that come from these difficult situations,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I am pleased to award this grant so these children can have access to better resources to help them through these tough times.”
